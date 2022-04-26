Victor Andrew WEAVER, Jr.

WEAVER, Victor Andrew Jr., passed away on April 20, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Virginia W. Weaver; and his parents, Victor A. and Elizabeth McCrory Weaver. He is survived by his children, Vicki W. Gartner (Don) and William A. (Bill) Weaver; grandog, Bernie; a host of cousins and several stepgrandchildren. Vic was in the Navy from 1951 to 1954, serving on the U.S.S. New Jersey during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1954. Vic was a Richmond City Police Officer for 26 years. He served on the Richmond Mounted Squad, Traffic Division and ended his career in the Detective Division. Vic was involved in Mechanicsville Little League as a coach and mentor for many years. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, John Marshall Lodge #2, as well as the Retired Richmond Police Officers Association. Vic was a life member of VFW Post 9808 in Mechanicsville, where he served in many capacities including Commander. He faithfully worked Bingo for about 14 years. A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on April 26, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., where the funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, with committal to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family would like to thank Malika and Binu from Sunrise, as well as Traditions Hospice and Heather Radcliff for attending Vic during his last days. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.