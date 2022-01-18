Victoria SALUBRE

SALUBRE, Victoria A., passed away on January 11, 2022, at the age of 80 after contracting COVID-19, but she was not alone. Beloved mother, grandmother and wife, Victoria's life will still be celebrated after she has left this earthly plane. She is survived by her husband, Cresenciano Salubre; her children, Penaflor Torralba, Bienvinida Toston, Myrlina Hunley, Julio Salubre, Jaime Salubre, Melchor Salubre, Elizabeth Ingking, Cresenciano Salubre Jr., Liezl Lopus, Christopher Salubre; and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The simplest pleasures in life brought her great joy. She loved her home in the Philippines, and found bliss when sitting on her porch and watching the clouds go by. She took great joy in seeing her children thrive and spending time with her grandchildren and watching them grow. A Funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 14, at Church of the Redeemer, 8275 Meadowbridge Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. The family received friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 14 and 12 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.