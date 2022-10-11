Virginia BALTHASER

BALTHASER, Mrs. Virginia "Ginny" Nelson, born October 7, 1968, went to be with Jesus on September 29, 2022. She fought a long battle with cancer and received her perfect and complete healing. She was a devoted Christian, wife, mother and friend. She taught private and public school and homeschooled her two children. She loved well and deeply. She is survived by her husband, David Balthaser; her children, Rebekah and John; her parents, Jane and Jack Nelson; and her sisters, Betsy Rountree and Nancy Wayland. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other family members whom she loved deeply. Her Celebration of Life service was held October 7, 11 a.m., at Mattaponi Baptist Church, 13466 The Trail, King and Queen Court House, Va. 23085. Please wear bright colors as she would want us to celebrate her life and her healing. Flowers may be sent to B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va. 23009. Donations may be made to For His Children Ecuador or the Blessing Box Project.