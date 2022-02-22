FLIPPIN, Virginia "Ginny" Rodgers, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 17, 2022, in Richmond, Virginia, surrounded by those closest to her. Ginny was born in Napa, California on December 2, 1957 and lived all over the world as a child, including Cyprus and Japan, thanks to her Navy family. After graduating from East Carolina University with a bachelor's degree in Nursing, she settled in Richmond, Va. in 1984, where she met James Edward Flippin. The two were happily married in May 1985, for 20 years and raised their children in Mechanicsville. Ginny was a dedicated daughter, sister, wife, mother and registered nurse for 38 years. Ginny dreamed of starting her own adult home or the elderly one day, because it was her joy to take care of others in all aspects of life. She treasured her career and impacted many in central Virginia by caring for seniors and others who were sick through sacrificial home-nursing services. She always gave to everyone without expecting in return. She is survived by her children, Christina Flippin Jones, Nicole LeeAnn Flippin, James Marshall Flippin, as well as James D. Edward Flippin; and her siblings, Scott Rodgers and Ruth Rodgers. Services will be announced at a later date. Please inquire at christina.flippin13@gmail.com.
Virginia FLIPPIN
