Virginia Lee DeWOOLFSON

DeWOOLFSON, Virginia Lee, of Vienna, Virginia, formerly of Chesterfield, Virginia, went to be home with her Lord December 21, 2021. Born October 26, 1943, "Vee" was preceded in death by her parents, Martha Williamson Carpenter and Uriah Burkholder Carpenter Jr. She knew her Mama and Daddy would welcome her into Heaven and family who love her know she will not be in pain. From childhood when she attended Immanuel Baptist Church, love for God and our world informed Vee's life. She enjoyed family vacations at a cottage on the Potomac River near Edwardsville, Virginia and her school experiences. She was graduated from Thomas Dale High School in 1962. In that time, she was Key Club Sweetheart, Miss Thomas Dale, Homecoming Queen; and Santa's Snow Queen at a local shopping center. Early on she worked at Shell Oil; and in Washington, D.C. as a congressional administrative assistant. She loved watching and feeding the birds, caring for her potted plants and her Abyssinian kitties. Always generous, she sent flowers to friends in the Richmond area for special occasions using Swineford, a favorite florist. She hosted family members passing through from Canada to South Carolina, enjoying their company and providing respite in a long journey. "Gram" gave and received pleasure keeping grandchildren overnight. She was "selfless" offering a "voice of reason countless times." She took comfort in sharing inspirational tidbits of her Christian Faith; especially with her sisters on social media. Those daily "sister chats" are already greatly missed. Her experience and knowledge helped her husband, Bruce to develop two businesses: Euclid Systems Corp. and ENVIPCO in northern Virginia. In recent years, Fellowship Baptist Church in Oakton, Virginia became her spiritual home, a blessing she and Bruce experienced by televised broadcast. Survivors are her husband of 43 years, Bruce DeWoolfson (who called her "Gini"); her daughter, Lisa S. Sembria (Erwin); and grandchildren Shaina Josephine Sembria and Kyle Burke Sembria. She is survived by her brothers-in-law, Gary and Wayne; stepchildren, Randy (Michelle) and Nicole; and stepgrandchildren, Emily, Ashley and Kinder Mae; Sara and Ryan. Survivors also include her siblings, Jerry M. Carpenter Sr. (Virginia), Beth C. Benoit (Ron) and Jackie C. Mills (Wayne); and nieces and nephews, including grand, great-grand and even a great-great-grandniece. Our families are especially grateful for the support of each other. Contributions are welcome to the Fellowship Baptist Church, 11032 Oakton Rd., Oakton, Va. 22124; or the Bible Broadcasting Network (BBN), P.O. Box 7300, Charlotte N.C. 28241. A Celebration of Life service is planned for the spring.
Virginia Lee DeWOOLFSON
Obituary
