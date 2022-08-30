Virginia NAACP launches campaign for elected school board

The Virginia State Conference NAACP announced an upcoming campaign entitled “Why We Can’t Wait” advocating for elected school boards in all areas of the Commonwealth during a press conference last week.

“We are going to start right here in Hanover County,” said Robert N. Barnette, president of the Virginia State Conference NAACP.

The press conference was held on Wednesday, Aug. 24 outside of the Hanover County Administrator’s Office in response to recent changes in leadership on the Hanover County School Board, which is comprised of representatives of the county’s seven magisterial districts appointed to staggered four-year terms by the Hanover Board of Supervisors.

Joined by female leaders of the Hanover, Roanoke, Hampton City and Fairfax County NAACP branches, Barnette said they gathered to express their support of Hanover Branch President Pat Hunter-Jordan and her July 25 open letter, which detailed the Hanover NAACP’s concerns with changes in the school board over the past few years.

Barnette said they gathered to express their “outrage” over the appointment of John Redd by Mechanicville Supervisor Canova Peterson to the Mechanicsville school board seat.

“Members of the school board have failed to show respect and understanding of history as it relates to a diverse population, especially black and brown students,” Barnette said, citing the open letter. “And Mechanicsville Supervisor Canova Peterson’s recommendation of Johnny Red continues this disturbing pattern of ignoring diversity. This demonstrates an intentional lack of inclusion by not taking into consideration concerns voiced by the African American community and the NAACP.”

Barnette referenced a statement made by Redd to The Richmond Times-Dispatch in response to the open letter: “Have you done any research on the source of this letter? Does this letter represent the views of the Hanover NAACP or the views of an angry African American lady who holds the title of president of that organization?” Redd wrote.

Later that week, Redd offered an additional statement to The Local apologizing for the “careless comment” and said he is committed to serving the needs of all students and families.

Speakers of the press conference discussed how the “Angry African American lady” label is a longstanding stereotype of women of color in leadership.

“We’re not going to tolerate the external questioning of the internal legitimacy of one of our presidents,” Barnette said.

“We share a sisterhood of civil rights work that leads to sacrifice, and commitment to service, and to serve those that are in desperate need of representation,” said Brenda Hale, president of the NAACP Roanoke Branch. “…President Pat Hunter-Jordan, your exceptional work is worthy to be praised.”

NAACP Fairfax Branch President Karen Campblin expressed her branch’s support of Hunter-Jordan.

“I hope that other communities within the Commonwealth are taking your strength and saying ‘We want our government, we want our policies, we want our program to include the voices of the people,” Campblin said. “We want it to be transparent. And if it’s a woman that says that message, we want it to be accepted 100%.’”

“As a woman, we have a gift,” said Hunter-Jordan. “We have gifts to share. And those gifts sometimes encompass empathy and compassion, which we don’t see in this board.”

Hunter-Jordan and other speakers expressed their disapproval of the conduct of John Axselle, the current school board chair and Beaverdam representative.

Hunter-Jordan discussed Axselle’s engagement with Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a conservative Christian legal advocacy group, to consult with the school board in review of the Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) transgender student policy.

ADF largely drafted a proposed bathroom and locker room policy, which was first presented during the school board’s Aug. 9 meeting, that would require a case-by-case review of transgender and non-binary students who request access to the bathroom and locker room that align with their gender identity.

The proposed policy was voted on by the school board on Tuesday, Aug. 30, which occurred after press time.

Hunter-Jordan referenced an Aug. 16 special school board meeting, which was held as an extended public comment period on the proposed policy.

Hunter-Jordan said Axselle altered the order of speakers prior to the meeting and expressed her disapproval of his decision to remove Wendy Kersey from the board room. Kersey, who spoke in opposition of the Hanover Patriots group in attendance, was cut off by Axselle, who stated that she must speak of the policy in question. The two talked over one another before Kersey was escorted out of the room by security.

“Because she had not gotten to the topic that he decided was the topic of the day quick enough for him,” said Hunter-Jordan, who said Kersey attempted to speak of her disapproval of the policy before being escorted out.

“Mr. Axselle represents what we know should not be a part of Hanover County’s school board or any other office in Hanover County,” said Hunter-Jordan. “…And so again, we call for Mr. Axselle to step down or be removed.”

Speakers of the press conference pointed to a lack of diversity in the county’s leadership and the Hanover NAACP’s unfulfilled request to require cultural sensitivity training for all board of supervisors and school board members.

“To ensure that our voices are further amplified, the Virginia State Conference NAACP with the Hanover County NAACP demands that the Hanover County Board of Supervisors and School Board members undergo cultural sensitivity, diversity, equity and inclusion training within the next six months,” said Barnette.

Barnette referenced the HCPS 2022 Equity Data Report, which found that 9.1% of the total Hanover student enrollment is black students, and said it is “justification” that county leaders should reflect that percentage of students when making decisions.

“How can they make our voices known when people that don’t look like them are trying to represent them?” said Barnette. “And so we are asking that they be more conscious of who they are appointing to these positions.”

Barnette stated the Virginia State Conference NAACP’s commitment to replacing Hanover County’s process of appointing school board members with an election process. Beginning with Hanover County, Barnette said they will expand the “Why We Can’t Wait” campaign to the state’s remaining appointed school boards in the next voting cycle.

“Here in the home of Patrick Henry, where we hold dear those principles of representative democracy, we demand the right and opportunity to elect our school board members,” said Barnette. He said they aim to give “everyone a chance to elect their school board representative” in all areas of the Commonwealth.