VIRGINIA WEAVER

WEAVER, Virginia W. "Ginny," 85, of Mechanicsville, Va., died peacefully in her sleep March 13, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Wirt Wade and Virginia Earle Scherer Wade. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Victor A. Weaver Jr.; her daughter, Vicki (Don) Gartner; her son, William A. (Bill) Weaver; and grandog, Bernie. She is also survived by a host of grandchildren, cousins and dear friends. Ginny was employed by Sutton-Clark Supply and retired to become a homemaker. She liked to travel and she loved family trips to Nags Head and Lancaster, Pa. Ginny was a member of the VFW Battlefield Post 9808 Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed the many projects they undertook. A visitation was held Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Road and where funeral services were held 12 noon Friday, March 18, 2022. The committal service followed at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.

