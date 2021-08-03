Virtual field trip connects students to history

One day before the pandemic closed Hanover schools, more than 3,000 students were scheduled to make their annual living history field trip to Hanover Tavern, an outreach program that has enjoyed widespread acceptance as a valuable teaching tool for Central Virginia fourth graders.
With field trips again cancelled for the upcoming year, Tavern officials searched for ways to provide historical material remotely.
“For eight years before COVID, we had a field trip program here for fourth graders all over Central Virginia,” Tavern Executive Director David Deal said last week. “The program supported their Standards of Learning (SOL) for Virginia history.”
In pre-pandemic years the students would arrive at the Tavern and visit the old Courthouse where they experienced living history through re-enactors. Students received a sample of Patrick Henry’s famous speed and learned of his Hanover heritage. They also met Henry’s daughter, Patsy, and a slave named Thornton.
“Thornton was enslaved here at the Tavern in the late 1700s and early 1800s, and he participated in the planning of what we now know as Gabriel’s Slave Rebellion,” Deal said.
The film is designed to mirror the in-person experience for students.
“They meet three living history 18th Century characters at the courthouse,” Deal explained. “When they came over here (to the tavern), it would become Civil War history and they would meet four Civil War living history characters here.”
Students also hear the story of Martha Ann Fields, who escaped slavery, crossed the Pamunkey River in a hollowed out shell of a boat and made it to Fort Monroe and freedom.
The face-to-face program enjoyed increasing numbers annually as more and more systems took advantage of the trips.
“The feedback we’ve gotten from the schools, the teachers and the kids has been amazing,” Deal said. “They love the living history.”
More than 13,500 fourth-graders visited the Tavern since the program began eight years ago. Providing a virtual field trip featuring the same seven characters seemed like the perfect solution, so Deal and his staff prepared a 52-minute film complete with a PowerPoint presentation to replace the in-person visits.
“Knowing that in 2021 we would not be able to do field trips, we recorded a video in lieu of that,” Deal said. “I reached out to the teachers and told them what we’d done and asked if they were interested. They said send the video.”
More than 2,600 students viewed the video last Spring.
Deal unveiled the video to the public last week in a gathering at the Tavern. “Nobody’s seen it except for students and teachers.”
The living history field trips are one of the Tavern’s major educational outreach efforts, one of about 40 programs sponsored by the Tavern annually.
Many of the actors featured in the film grabbed a bag of popcorn and sat down to enjoy the fruits of their labor at the public premiere last week.
Ken Chandler has been involved in the program for years, delighting students with his interpretive talents playing a Confederate soldier. His display of musical instruments and colorful flags is always a hit with the children.
“They really get a chance to see the history,” Chandler said as he settled in for the viewing. “It makes it come alive for them when they see it.”
He’s been collecting Civil War artifacts for 35 years and displays numerous items from his collection when students visit.
Travis Hebert serves on the Hanover Tavern Foundation and participates in many of the educational programs, including the recently released virtual field trip project film.
He also plays a Confederate soldier in the 15th Virginia Regiment returning home after Lee’s surrender at Appomattox. Hebert said it’s important to offer a realistic view of the soldier’s plight as they returned to a defeated homeland.
“They had seen the horrors of this war,” Hebert said. “Most of these boys just walked home once the war ended.”
Hebert said he’s motivated by a keen interest in historic education.