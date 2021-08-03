Virtual field trip connects students to history

Students also hear the story of Martha Ann Fields, who escaped slavery, crossed the Pamunkey River in a hollowed out shell of a boat and made it to Fort Monroe and freedom.

The face-to-face program enjoyed increasing numbers annually as more and more systems took advantage of the trips.

“The feedback we’ve gotten from the schools, the teachers and the kids has been amazing,” Deal said. “They love the living history.”

More than 13,500 fourth-graders visited the Tavern since the program began eight years ago. Providing a virtual field trip featuring the same seven characters seemed like the perfect solution, so Deal and his staff prepared a 52-minute film complete with a PowerPoint presentation to replace the in-person visits.

“Knowing that in 2021 we would not be able to do field trips, we recorded a video in lieu of that,” Deal said. “I reached out to the teachers and told them what we’d done and asked if they were interested. They said send the video.”

More than 2,600 students viewed the video last Spring.

Deal unveiled the video to the public last week in a gathering at the Tavern. “Nobody’s seen it except for students and teachers.”