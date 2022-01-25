HICKS, Vollie W. "Woody", Jr., 86, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord January 19, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anne Canfield and Vollie W. Hicks Sr. of Varina. Woody is survived by his wife of 52 years, Della Morris Hicks; daughter, Kathy Nicely (Bubba); son, John Hicks (Stacey); two grandsons, Coleman and Samuel Nicely; brother, Gary Hicks (Joan); two sisters, Barbara Sheppard and Bettye Spear (Ken); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Woody taught in the public school system, before retiring from Ford Motor Co., VEPCO (now Dominion Energy) and the State of Virginia. The family would like to thank the entire staff of Legacy Hospice and Bon Secours Community Hospice House for their care and compassion. The family received friends from 10 to 11 a.m., with services that began at 11 a.m., Monday, January 24, 2022 at Walnut Grove Baptist Church, 7046 Cold Harbor Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Interment followed at 3 p.m. in Rhoadesville Baptist Church Cemetery, Orange, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International. bennettfuneral
Vollie W. HICKS, Jr.
- Obituary
