Voters encounter few delays on Election Day

Levy indicated this was not her last race, more of a beginning than an end.

“This has been an extraordinary experience and one that fit me like a glove. I am called to public service and I will not give up on answering that calling,” she said. “I will not give up on my quest to provide respectful, competent, and empathetic representation or on my goal of helping to enact policies and programs that will make our lives better and our communities stronger. I will continue my work and I will run again. For Us.”

She said she’ll also be looking for lessons learned from last week’s results.

“My team will examine every facet of our campaign and the results, and we will identify how we can improve in the next campaign,” she said. “In the meantime. . . I am proud of the positive campaign we ran and of the platform we ran on. I am proud of the stands we took.”

Stan Scott ran against Wyatt in the 97th and said he knew it was an uphill battle when he began, but also noted positive indicators revealed in last week’s election and his motivation for seeking to serve.