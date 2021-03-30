Walker Jackson ROWE, Jr.

ROWE, Walker Jackson, Jr., “Jack,” 77, of Kilmarnock, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walker Jackson Rowe Sr. and Juanita Francisco Rowe; and wife of 51 years, Nancy Good Rowe. Jack is survived by wife, Sara W. Rowe; son, Brian O. Rowe (Renee); daughter, Kimberly N. Lushbaugh (Ron); grandsons, Jonathan Lushbaugh, Andrew Lushbaugh, Thomas Rowe and Christopher Rowe; sisters, Grace Ginn and Ann Phillips (Mike); and several nieces and nephews. Jack was born and raised in the Eastern Shore of Virginia and was a graduate of Northhampton High School. He was a longtime resident of Mechanicsville, Va. for more than 40 years before moving to Kilmarnock. Jack served in the United States Air Force. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kilmarnock United Methodist Church, 89 Church St., Kilmarnock, Va. 22482. Memorial service will be held at a later date.