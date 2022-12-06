Wanda POWELL

POWELL, Wanda Stout, 85, of Mechanicsville passed away peacefully on December 1, 2022. Wanda was preceded in death by both parents, seven siblings and her husband, James “Jimmy” Powell. She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Stout; her son, Cory Powell (Merideth); and granddaughters, Abby and Maddie, whom she loved more than anything. A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond Va. 23222 on Thursday, December 8 at 3 p.m. and officiated by family friend Dan McFaden. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America would be greatly appreciated.