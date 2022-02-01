Wanlace Eugene YATES, Sr.

YATES, Mr. Wanlace Eugene Sr., passed away on January 10, 2022. Born in Roanoke, Virginia in 1937 to Wanlace Basil Yates and Gladys Jewell Ratcliffe Yates, he grew up in Hanover, Virginia and attended Washington-Henry High School before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1958. Wanlace served at Little Rock Air Force Base, supporting B-47 bomber operations during the Cold War. Wanlace started welding as a trade with his father and later, joined the Richmond Technical Center as a welding teacher, a career that lasted over 25 years. He also taught night classes for the Boilermakers Local. Between these two jobs, Wanlace taught hundreds of people a valuable trade and earned the respect of many in the field for his expertise and mentorship. He worked for several fabrication firms in the Richmond area, including Richmond Engineering Company (RECO), West Engineering and Plan B Design and Fabrication. Wanlace learned to fly after leaving the Air Force and thereby, met the love of his life, JoAnne Ostergren Yates, whom he married in 1969. Their son, Wanlace Eugene Yates Jr., was born in 1970. In his later years, Wanlace became an avid competitive shooter, taking part in precision pistol matches at Camp Perry National Matches and in many other competitions around the country. Wanlace passed away peacefully at his home in Mechanicsville, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, JoAnne; his son, Wanlace Jr.; as well as his grandsons, Wanlace Connor Yates and Garrett Mitchell Yates, born to Wanlace Jr. and wife, Traci. He is interred in Signal Hill Memorial Park in Hanover, Virginia.