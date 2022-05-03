Washington Capitals help county celebrate Barton Rink rededication

A crowd of excited community members gathered Sunday at the newly renovated Matthew and Daniel Barton Memorial Rink to officially celebrate the facility’s reopening and renovations.

The Washington Capitals and Hanover County Parks and Recreation hosted a rededication ceremony on May 1, along with two street hockey clinics surrounding the ceremony that were open to both children and parents. Following the clinics, exhibition games were held with players from Richmond Roller Hockey League.

The day celebrated the combined fundraising efforts led by the Barton family and Hanover County Parks and Recreation to save the beloved community rink. The day also honored the journey of the Barton family and their meaningful service to the community in the face of tragedy.

“The Barton family has twice turned what many would have found to be an insurmountable family tragedy into a shining light of service for their community and a great example of partnership between local government and private industry,” said Angela Kelly-Wiecek, chair of the Hanover County Board of Supervisors, during the rededication ceremony.

The original rink was built over 20 years ago in memory of Daniel and Matthew Barton, who tragically lost their lives due to disease at a young age. The two brothers shared a passion for hockey and began playing both inline and ice hockey at local facilities at a young age.

“From childhood to the day we weren’t able to play together any longer, hockey has been a passion for me and my two older brothers,” said Trevor Barton, who spoke on behalf of his family during the rededication ceremony. “…Every time I skate on the rink, whether it’s ice hockey or roller hockey, I remember them and I play for them.”

Douglas and Carol Barton set up community fundraising efforts to donate the rink to the county, which is now owned and operated by Hanover County Parks and Recreation. Over the years, the rink has served as a hub for local hockey enthusiasts of all ages to enjoy the game of inline hockey. The rink has also hosted middle school hockey, tournaments, pick-up hockey, fundraisers for several organizations and served other purposes over the years, marking its place as a staple to the Hanover community.

“I know countless families whose lives have been enriched by the legacy of your two beautiful boys,” Kelly-Wiecek said. “This place, where friendships have been built, character and sportsmanship instilled, and of course, where laughter and friendly competition abound, is an incredible and an inspiring tribute.”

In April 2020, the rink was deemed in critical need of repair and replacement and shut down as a result. The county advised the Bartons that it could take potentially three to four years to receive available funding.

Determined to rescue the rink from closure, Carol created a GoFundMe page to save and restore the rink that has served the community for decades. Today, the page has accumulated over $20,000 in community donations. In addition, Doswell Energy Center contributed a $25,000 donation.

In the spring of 2021, Peter Robinson, director of Capitals’ Youth Hockey Development, said he began receiving emails and tweets from community members regarding the Barton Rink’s need for refurbishing. After connecting with Dan Smith, the interim director for Hanover County Parks and Recreation, The Capitals Organization soon entered into an agreement with the county to fix up the rink.

The Capitals Organization made a combined $100,000 investment in the rink’s refurbishing, and renovations were officially finished in November 2021. It stands as the 14th rink that the organization has helped refurbish or build across Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C. and West Virginia in an effort to invest in the growth of the sport.

The Capitals Organization has since furnished, replaced and installed the street hockey rink as a donation to the county and provided all rink boards, goal frames, fencing and new plastic skating tiles, a new scoreboard and The Capitals logo displayed throughout the rink.

In addition, the organization will offer Hanover Parks and Recreation and all Hanover County Public elementary and middle schools new street hockey equipment and training.

“We can feel the love and dedication to this rink and to the Barton family,” Robinson said during the rededication ceremony. “Thank you to the Barton family for your support. We really appreciate your love and dedication. And your sons are definitely not forgotten. They’re going to live on forever at this rink.”

“I’m inspired by Doswell Energy, a local company that always asks, ‘How can we help,’” said county administrator John Budesky. “I’m inspired by a major sports organization that’s interested in helping our community and grow the sport of hockey. I’m inspired by the Barton family. Today, I thank all of you for your generous contributions to our county.”

Thanks to the united efforts of both the county and community, the Matthew and Daniel Barton Memorial Rink will continue to honor the lives of the two boys while carrying on their legacy in the community.