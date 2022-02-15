Waverly Minter Bugg Sr.

BUGG, Waverly Minter Sr., of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Russel; his son, Waverly Minter Jr.; and his friend, Frances Adams. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Gaskill; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Mr. Bugg served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the Pacific Theater. He was a retired truck driver and a member of the Teamsters Local 592. He was also a member of the American Legion, Moose Lodge and VFW Post 9808. He loved gardening, woodworking and his grandchildren. His remains rested at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where the family received friends Monday, February 14, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service was held at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Tuesday, February 15 at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Seay's Chapel UMC Cemetery Fund, 6214 James Madison Hwy., Fork Union, Va. 23005 or to the charity of your choice.