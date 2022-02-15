BUGG, Waverly Minter Sr., of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 2, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Russel; his son, Waverly Minter Jr.; and his friend, Frances Adams. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Gaskill; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Mr. Bugg served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the Pacific Theater. He was a retired truck driver and a member of the Teamsters Local 592. He was also a member of the American Legion, Moose Lodge and VFW Post 9808. He loved gardening, woodworking and his grandchildren. His remains rested at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where the family received friends Monday, February 14, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service was held at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Rd., Tuesday, February 15 at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Seay's Chapel UMC Cemetery Fund, 6214 James Madison Hwy., Fork Union, Va. 23005 or to the charity of your choice.
Waverly Minter Bugg Sr.
- Obituary
