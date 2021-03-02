Wegmans gets DEQ permit for planned distribution center

Board member James Lofton asked if Wegmans considered other options since two of the properties contained on the alternative list are now deemed unavailable. One of those sites is slated to house the proposed Lowe’s Distribution Center and the other has been zoned to exclude distribution centers.

“We still have a real estate broker engaged with this process from the start and he has continued to comb through and find additional locations that would meet our business needs as alternatives, and ,quite honestly, we have not been able to find anything that is zoned or does not have the presence of wetlands on it that would be at least as impactful as what we are presenting today,” Aken said. “We have not been able to check all of those boxes.”

After more than four hours of public comment, the board heard a recommendation from DEQ recommending approval of the permit.

Lofton motioned for to defer the decision pending the completion of the NEPA report, but another member explained that process can take months.

“I have serious concerns about whether there are practicable alternatives and I have serious concerns about the delineation of the wetlands,” Lofton said.

He also expressed a desire to see the results of the NEPA report before considering an approval.