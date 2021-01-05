Wegmans’ project: Brown Grove concerns gain legislators’ support

“Brown Grove may not mean much to other people, but it means the whole world to the people that live here. In the Brown Grove Community, we have endured many obstacles and have had to FIGHT just to remain a community and not conform to becoming a business industrial area,” Cottman said.

The efforts to spotlight environmental justice issues are supported by the Hanover NAACP and Sunrise RVA, both calling for an Environmental Justice Review.

“The Hanover County NAACP stands with our neighbors in the Brown Grove community and are pleased we can amplify their voices,” said Chris French, Environmental Justice Committee chair of the Hanover County NAACP. “We share the concern this community will be disproportionately impacted by the proposed Wegmans’ Distribution Center.”

French voiced added concerns regarding the wetland delineations included in the application. Although the areas affected have doubled with re-examinations, French said he thinks the impacts could still be underestimated.

A recent visit to property adjacent to the proposed Wegmans site revealed areas that, in French’s estimation, could be considered wetlands. French said he found signs of sphagnum moss, a noted indicator of wetland areas.