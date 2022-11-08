WILKERSON, George Young, age 92, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Langford Wilkerson; their infant son, George Young Wilkerson Jr; and daughters, Barbara Wales and Genie Bowman. During his life, George served in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his daughters, Georgia Alvarez (Tony) and Darlene Taylor (Wallace); sister, Jane Herring; and many other beloved family members. A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m., Woody Funeral Home-Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A graveside service was held on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com for the Wilkerson family.
