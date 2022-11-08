 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WILKERSON

  • 0
Obituaries

WILKERSON, George Young, age 92, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Langford Wilkerson; their infant son, George Young Wilkerson Jr; and daughters, Barbara Wales and Genie Bowman. During his life, George served in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his daughters, Georgia Alvarez (Tony) and Darlene Taylor (Wallace); sister, Jane Herring; and many other beloved family members. A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m., Woody Funeral Home-Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. A graveside service was held on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Dale Memorial Park 10201 Newbys Bridge Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com for the Wilkerson family.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Carl CUSTALOW

Carl CUSTALOW

CUSTALOW, Carl "Lone Eagle," crossed over on Oct. 24, 2022, at the age of 78. Carl "Lone Eagle" was born to the late Chief Webster, "Little Ea…

Samuel David MITCHELL

Samuel David MITCHELL

MITCHELL, Mr. Samuel David, 75, fell asleep in death on Oct. 26, 2022. He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Joan. He is survived by his …

PINION

PINION

PINION, Michael Glenn, 67, passed away suddenly on Oct. 14, 2022, at his home in Mechanicsville, Virginia. He is survived by his wife of 46 ye…

Ann Elizabeth JONES

Ann Elizabeth JONES

JONES, Ann Elizabeth Diehrich, 85, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, went to be with our Lord Oct. 18, 2022, in her true home, peacefully. She was …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News