William BLANTON, Jr.
BLANTON, William "Bill" Jr., 75, went home to be with the Lord on January 25, 2022. Bill was a kind and loving man. He loved life and fought hard to enjoy every day he was given here on earth. His strength to face the battle was admirable and made an impact on so many. Bill was a real estate broker for 52 years. He loved camping, traveling and "treasure" hunting. His younger days were spent racing motorcycles and volunteering as a motorist assistant for the Henrico County Police Department. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Blanton Sr. and Rosa Winkler Blanton. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Sandy, whom he adored; his daughter, Paula Welsh (Jimmy); his stepchildren, whom he loved like his own, Joey Beninghove (Stephanie) and Marie Lawson (Brandon); his sister, Barbara Leigh; and his grandchildren, Maddie, Matthew, Abby, Micah, Lily, Piper, Harper, Maddox and Willow. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022, with interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family asks for donations to be made in memory of Bill to the Alzheimer's Association. 

