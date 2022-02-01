William C. LONG

LONG, William C., “Bill,” 68, of Richmond, passed away on January 21, 2022, after courageously battling Alzheimer’s for the last seven years. Bill was born in Richmond, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, J. Earl and Joan Long; brothers, Brad Long and Buckner Long; and by a very special niece who was more like a daughter, Victoria Lynne. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 42 years, Mary Steffensen Long; his brother, Joseph Long; his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends were very special to Bill and he was very generous in his love and support of them. Bill graduated from Hermitage High School in 1971. One of his first jobs, and the one at which he had the most fun, was Shakey’s Pizza Parlor on Broad Street. He was sharing stories about Shakey’s as recently as last week. His professional career began at Weyerhauser Company, where he worked for eight years before moving on to Bear Island Paper Company, both in Doswell, Va. He valued the many relationships he formed at Bear Island before retiring in May 2015. Bill had an avid passion for photography. He enjoyed taking, developing and sharing pictures of the many trips and outings that Mary and Bill took together and with family. He was recognized over the years as an amateur photographer, receiving numerous awards. His other passions included traveling, going to the beach and working in the yard. He had a great sense of humor, which was often exhibited through telling stories and playing pranks he carried out on family and friends. The family received visitors at Bliley’s Funeral Home on Staples Mill Road on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., with a reception immediately following. The interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a tribute gift may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association: act.alz.org. The family would like to express their appreciation to the nurses and doctors at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital and Affinity Hospice for the care and compassion they gave to Bill during his last days.