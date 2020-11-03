William 'Don' HUGGINS

HUGGINS, William “Don”, 81, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. Born in Holmes County, Fla., to the late William Homer Huggins and Mary Loraine Miller, July 27, 1939. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Strickland. Don was a member of the Church of Christ of Hopewell. He was a United States Army veteran, where he served as military police, retired from American Tobacco, Hamner Division in Chester and he retired from Park 500 (Philip Morris) in 2001. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Marilyn Kay Mills Huggins; daughter, Donna Huggins Bausch (Jesse); son, David Huggins (Sarah); sisters, Ruth Evans and Martha Ingle (Paul Sconiers); grandchildren, Max Bausch, Lenore Bausch, Cora Huggins and Gus Huggins; loving canine companion, Chloe; as well as numerous extended family and friends. A graveside service was held, 11 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020, at Bermuda Memorial Park.
