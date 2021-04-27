 Skip to main content
William Douglas TREAKLE, Jr.
William Douglas TREAKLE, Jr.

TREAKLE

TREAKLE, William Douglas Jr., “Doug,” 76, of Mechanicsville, passed away on January 5, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; sons, Will and Jim (Brenda); grandchildren, James, Corrina and DJ; five nieces and one nephew. Doug served in the Air Force and was a Deputy Sheriff in Hanover County for 30 years. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 30, at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia Court House, Va. 23002. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hanover Historical Society, P.O. Box 91, Hanover, Va. 23069. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.

