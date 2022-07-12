CURRIE, William E. Jr., 75, of Mechanicsville, passed away July 1, 2022, peacefully with his family by his side, after a valiant fight with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Bernice Currie; and sister, Joan Bryant. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Glenda Adams Currie; two sons, Billy Currie and Kendal Currie; grandchildren, Jackson Currie and Preston Currie; sister, Janice Groff (Lyn); brother-in-law, Warren Adams; many other family members and friends. Bill was an IBEW Master Electrician for 42 years, managing many large projects around the Richmond area for Bagby Electric. He finished the last 15 years of his career with Capital One as a Critical Operations Manager, retiring in 2009. Over the years, Bill enjoyed playing golf and family vacations to Duck. Christmas with the children and grandchildren was always a special time for him. He was a true family man and rarely missed anything that involved his children or grandchildren. Bill was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be greatly missed by many. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 8. Interment followed in Hanover Memorial Park Cemetery.
William E. CURRIE, Jr.
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
