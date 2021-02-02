William J. Coleman

COLEMAN, William “Bill” James, 64, of Mechanicsville, Va., went home to heaven on Friday, January 22, 2021. He was born on July 7, 1956, to the late Robert E. Coleman; and his mother, Patricia (Sullivan) Coleman, whom he leaves behind to cherish his memory. He is survived by his wife, Denine D’Angelo, who he lovingly called his sweetheart; his stepchildren, Fredrick (Kristina) D’Angelo, Gina (Alex) Navarro, Marie, Serena and John D’Angelo; and grandchildren, Violet, Rosalie and Roman. He is also survived by his sisters, Mary (Jeff) Boehner, Anne Rotkewicz; and brothers, Robert, John and Michael (Karol Ann) Coleman; and his nieces and nephews, Kate and Michael Boehner, Brian, Daniel and Kevin Rotkewicz and Michelle and Emmet Coleman; and his beloved chihuahua, Bella. Bill was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Ed Rotkewicz. He also leaves behind many good friends who offered support through his illness and miss him dearly. Known by many as “Billy,” he was born in Brooklyn and raised in Port Washington, N.Y., where he worked at Louie’s and many local restaurants where he cultivated his talent for cooking for his friends and family. Bill became a master of the art of driving directions through his career in dispatching and transportation, first working for Cowbay and Delux Taxi, and then heading into a 20-year employment dispatching for Walsh Messenger Service in Garden City, N.Y. In 2012, he relocated to Mechanicsville, Va., and worked for Groome Transportation as the transportation manager at the University of Richmond. Bill was well-loved by the students there and took his responsibilities seriously-helping all who needed him with a genuine interest and smile. In 2014, Bill took on a second employment and met many new faces working security for RMC events. Whatever Bill did, he did with great passion and determination. He was well-educated and could speak on a variety of subjects, including history, geography, religion, sports, politics and music. Other favorite pastimes included College basketball and golf. He had a great love for listening to music. His number one has always been Jerry Garcia and he enjoyed introducing the younger generation to The Grateful Dead. Another passion was watching The Honeymooners with Jackie Gleason. How sweet it is. Bill took flight above with God in his heart and ready to be the shining angel he was meant to be. A service and Celebration of Life will be planned for a safer time in the future. Condolences can be left at Mechanicsville Chapel - Bennett Funeral Homes, www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.