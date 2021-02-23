SAHNOW, William Kent, “Billy,” 83, went to his heavenly home February 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Hillsman and Virginia Louis Dunn Sahnow; and sister, Rose Woods. He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy K. Sahnow; children, Teresa Davis (Bill), Tina Miller (David) and William Kent Sahnow Jr. (Paula); stepson, S. DeWayne King (Jennifer); grandsons, Jeremy and Jarrett (Kathryn) Davis, Brandon Miller, Beau and Von Sahnow; stepgrandchildren, Heather Cumby, Ashley Bess, Corey, Austin and Nicholas King; great-grandchildren, Tye and Dax Davis; stepgreat-grandchildren, Christopher and Channing Cumby, Kaylee and Jaxston; nieces, Cindi, Lori; and nephew, Bobby Woods. He was born in Richmond, Va. on September 27, 1937 and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1957; played on the Black Angus Bulls Semi-Pro Football Team and attended Old John Marshall/Richmond Technical Center to become a Mechanic Local No. 88. After 30 years of service, he retired as conductor from CSXRF&P Railroad. He was a Richmond-area boxing legend with Pro-Am record 136-14; began coaching youth in 1958, at William Byrd Community Center, dedicating his time and efforts to foster a positive impact on youth by building up their self-esteem and character. In addition to teaching sportsmanship, techniques and skills, he taught them that they, too, had an important place in the world but, like everyone else they had to earn it. He participated in every aspect of the sport for 61 years. Some recognitions he received for his outstanding and humble volunteer service included: 1980, The Fraternal Order of Eagles Award of Merit, 2009, Virginia Association of USA Boxing Lifetime Achievement Award; Hanover County, Va. Board of Supervisors Certificate of Recognition; USA Boxing Master Official Certificate; 2014, USA Boxing Virginia LBC 12 Appreciation Award for 60 years serving the youth with dignity and distinction. The family will receive friends from 9 to 11 a.m. February 25, 2021, with funeral service to follow in the Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sherbourne United Methodist Church, 2619 Sherbourne Road, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23237, where he was a member, usher and trustee.