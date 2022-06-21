William Luck

LUCK, William E. "Willie," 56, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Virginia Luck; and "Inkey." He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Julie M. Luck; loving son, William A. "Drew" Luck; and sweet little Molly; his sister, Margaret Anne Shinault (Everett) of Myrtle Beach; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Willie was an amazing man and had a kind soul. He loved working in his garage and lending a helping hand to others. Thanks are given to a host of family and friends for all the love and support they have always shown. There was a graveside service held 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences can be given at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.