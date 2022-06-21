 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William Luck

The Local

LUCK, William E. "Willie," 56, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Virginia Luck; and "Inkey." He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Julie M. Luck; loving son, William A. "Drew" Luck; and sweet little Molly; his sister, Margaret Anne Shinault (Everett) of Myrtle Beach; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Willie was an amazing man and had a kind soul. He loved working in his garage and lending a helping hand to others. Thanks are given to a host of family and friends for all the love and support they have always shown. There was a graveside service held 11 a.m. Friday, June 17, at Signal Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences can be given at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.

