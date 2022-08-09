William MOONEY, Jr.

MOONEY, William Kennedy Jr., 87, of Mechanicsville, Va., departed this earth on July 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Kennedy Mooney Sr. and Delores Tierney Mooney of Richmond, Va.; his sister, Patsy Mooney Brown of Georgia; and his wife of 64 years, Joyce Smith Mooney. Ken is survived by his three sons and their wives: Billy (Tammy), Richard (Lynda) and Joe (Valerie); six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. "Ken," as he was affectionately called by anyone who knew him, was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 666 for over 40 years. He was an original member of the Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department, where he spent many days wiring the fire station and then served as Captain. Ken served as a Little League Baseball Coach at the Old Church Community Center. He spent many weekends rabbit hunting until relic hunting became a passion. Ken was an avid Civil War artifact collector and lover of all things historical. He enjoyed sharing his collection of artifacts during Richmond's many Civil War and military shows. During the summer, Ken enjoyed raising his garden and making birdhouses from gourds he had grown. Even though he was in hospice for over a year, he never lost his great sense of humor or his fun loving habit of teasing others. Ken always had a story or advice for visitors from his many escapades hitchhiking down 360 to his grandfather's place on the Mattaponi River, how to grow Hanover tomatoes, or his favorite relic find. His laughter will be missed by all, but especially by his granddaughter, Ashton, who cared for him for 10 months when he came home from the hospital. A memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 12 at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. There will be a reception at the funeral home immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Hanover or The American Battlefield Trust.