MOONEY, William Kennedy Jr., 87, of Mechanicsville, Va., departed this earth on July 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Kennedy Mooney Sr. and Delores Tierney Mooney of Richmond, Va.; his sister, Patsy Mooney Brown of Georgia; and his wife of 64 years, Joyce Smith Mooney. Ken is survived by his three sons and their wives: Billy (Tammy), Richard (Lynda) and Joe (Valerie); six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. "Ken," as he was affectionately called by anyone who knew him, was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 666 for over 40 years. He was an original member of the Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department, where he spent many days wiring the fire station and then served as Captain. Ken served as a Little League Baseball Coach at the Old Church Community Center. He spent many weekends rabbit hunting until relic hunting became a passion. Ken was an avid Civil War artifact collector and lover of all things historical. He enjoyed sharing his collection of artifacts during Richmond's many Civil War and military shows. During the summer, Ken enjoyed raising his garden and making birdhouses from gourds he had grown. Even though he was in hospice for over a year, he never lost his great sense of humor or his fun loving habit of teasing others. Ken always had a story or advice for visitors from his many escapades hitchhiking down 360 to his grandfather's place on the Mattaponi River, how to grow Hanover tomatoes, or his favorite relic find. His laughter will be missed by all, but especially by his granddaughter, Ashton, who cared for him for 10 months when he came home from the hospital. A memorial service will be held Friday, Aug. 12 at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. There will be a reception at the funeral home immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Hanover or The American Battlefield Trust.
William MOONEY, Jr.
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Backlash against a recent Hanover County School Board appointment dominated the public input portion of last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
The Pamunkey Regional Branch Libraries brought free family fun to a new level last week, featuring the traveling zoo of Jack’s Jungle for the …
TRIMBLE, John Nelson Jr., "Big John," 84, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on July 24, 2022. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years…
KINSER, Mrs. Hazel Mills, 91, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, formerly a 78-year resident of Verdunville, West Virginia, died Wednesday, July 27,…
BROOKS, Phyllis Louise, 90, of Henrico, Virginia, passed away after a brief struggle with advanced lung cancer on July 13, 2022. She was born …
DUNN, Stephen Austin. Beloved son and brother, Stephen Austin Dunn, 38, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home.…
The beloved Hanover Tomato Festival returned to Pole Green Park last weekend with a two-day celebration brought to life with live music, a piz…
Hundreds of community members came out Saturday to the CJ’s Thumbs Up Foundation annual fundraising CJ the DJ’s Music Fest at the Center of th…
RESNICK, Hugh Brian, was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on August 29, 1931. Hugh fell alseep in death on July 19, 2022. He was a loving, faithful husb…
During last week’s Hanover County School Board meeting, John Axselle III, representative of the Beaverdam District and long-serving member, wa…