William NORMAN, Sr.

NORMAN, William Clyde Sr., "Billy, Daddy, Pa Pa," 75, of Mechanicsville, passed away on March 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian; and sister, Nancy. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sarah "Sally;" children, Billy Jr. (Renee), Bobby (Christine), Kathryn Ann (Kevin Sr.) and Chad (Shelby); seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Stuart; brother-in-law, Boogie; his cat, Georgia; his dog, George; and numerous extended family. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served as an MP in Germany. He was a self-made man, opening his own business in 1977, S.S.E.C.O.,that is still operated by the family today. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 13 at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 14. Interment followed in Hanover Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.