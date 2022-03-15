 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
William NORMAN, Sr.

NORMAN

NORMAN, William Clyde Sr., "Billy, Daddy, Pa Pa," 75, of Mechanicsville, passed away on March 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian; and sister, Nancy. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sarah "Sally;" children, Billy Jr. (Renee), Bobby (Christine), Kathryn Ann (Kevin Sr.) and Chad (Shelby); seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Stuart; brother-in-law, Boogie; his cat, Georgia; his dog, George; and numerous extended family. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served as an MP in Germany. He was a self-made man, opening his own business in 1977, S.S.E.C.O.,that is still operated by the family today. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 13 at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 14. Interment followed in Hanover Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.

