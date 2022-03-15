NORMAN, William Clyde Sr., "Billy, Daddy, Pa Pa," 75, of Mechanicsville, passed away on March 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian; and sister, Nancy. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sarah "Sally;" children, Billy Jr. (Renee), Bobby (Christine), Kathryn Ann (Kevin Sr.) and Chad (Shelby); seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Stuart; brother-in-law, Boogie; his cat, Georgia; his dog, George; and numerous extended family. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served as an MP in Germany. He was a self-made man, opening his own business in 1977, S.S.E.C.O.,that is still operated by the family today. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 13 at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 14. Interment followed in Hanover Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
William NORMAN, Sr.
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Downtown Ashland Association hosts the 18th annual event
Last week, a number of Hanover County elementary schools celebrated Read Across America Week in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday on March 2. The w…
The Mechanicsville High School and Hanover High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) cadets have been keeping busy this …
HALL, Otis Lee, 88, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away February 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Otis was born on April 13, 1933, t…
SANTUCCI, Raymond Joseph, was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on February 26, 2022, following a brief illness, which he valiantly f…
In light of a recent wave of officer decertification following a nationwide push for police reform, the Hanover NAACP has called for further i…
ANSON, Shawn Michael, 27, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022. He is survived by his parents, Shelly and Robert Anson; …
All seats were occupied during last week’s Hanover County Board of Supervisors meeting, with Allen Davidson holding the previously-vacant Beav…
BALL, Thomas Cleveland Sr., 88, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with his Heavenly Father Tuesday, March 1, 2022. He was preceded in death b…
The Hanover County Administrator’s recommended budget for fiscal year 2023 and included five-year plan proposes significant projects for the c…