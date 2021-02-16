William Reid “Bill” Ware Jr.

WARE, William Reid “Bill” Jr., 78, of Mechanicsville, finished his faithful course and claimed his crown of righteousness Tuesday, February 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rebecca Duke and William R. Ware Sr.; and an infant daughter. Bill is survived by his wife of 44 years, Diane Tyler Ware; brother, David A. Ware (Suzie), of Charles City; sister, Martha Lonergan (Bill), of Burnt Hills, N.Y.; as well as three nephews. He was a 1964 graduate of Milligan College (now Milligan University) and attended the Emmanuel School of Religion (now Emmanuel Christian Seminary). Bill was a minister for 50 years, preaching in Tennessee, Kentucky, Michigan, Indiana, Maryland and Virginia. He was a member of Fairmount Christian Church. Bill had a beautiful singing voice that rattled the windows, was always seeking to learn, knew no strangers, had a dry sense of humor and always had a twinkle in his eye. He was also a travel agent; he loved skiing, was a computer whiz and an amateur radio operator (KA8IJN). The family received friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A private graveside service was held. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family strongly prefers contributions be made to Emmanuel Christian Seminary, P.O. Box 750, Milligan, Tenn. 37682-0750 (write Wm Ware on memo line).