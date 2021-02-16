 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
William Reid “Bill” Ware Jr.
0 comments

William Reid “Bill” Ware Jr.

  • 0
WARE

WARE, William Reid “Bill” Jr., 78, of Mechanicsville, finished his faithful course and claimed his crown of righteousness Tuesday, February 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rebecca Duke and William R. Ware Sr.; and an infant daughter. Bill is survived by his wife of 44 years, Diane Tyler Ware; brother, David A. Ware (Suzie), of Charles City; sister, Martha Lonergan (Bill), of Burnt Hills, N.Y.; as well as three nephews. He was a 1964 graduate of Milligan College (now Milligan University) and attended the Emmanuel School of Religion (now Emmanuel Christian Seminary). Bill was a minister for 50 years, preaching in Tennessee, Kentucky, Michigan, Indiana, Maryland and Virginia. He was a member of Fairmount Christian Church. Bill had a beautiful singing voice that rattled the windows, was always seeking to learn, knew no strangers, had a dry sense of humor and always had a twinkle in his eye. He was also a travel agent; he loved skiing, was a computer whiz and an amateur radio operator (KA8IJN). The family received friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. A private graveside service was held. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family strongly prefers contributions be made to Emmanuel Christian Seminary, P.O. Box 750, Milligan, Tenn. 37682-0750 (write Wm Ware on memo line).  

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oakley W. “Tripp” Hogg, III
News

Oakley W. “Tripp” Hogg, III

HOGG, Oakley W. “Tripp” III, 52, of Mechanicsville, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, January 24, 2021. He is survived by his wife of four…

County offering COVID vaccines
News

County offering COVID vaccines

ASHLAND— Hanover County is proceeding at full speed pace to vaccinate its citizens, and those efforts were greatly bolstered last week with th…

Douglas William DOGGETT Sr.
News

Douglas William DOGGETT Sr.

DOGGETT, Douglas William Sr., 78, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021. He was born July 5, 1942, in Caroline County, to Sidney and Ruth Dogg…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News