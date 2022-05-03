William SEAT

SEAT, William "Bill" Ernest, 85, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away March 26, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Drewery Sandford Seat and Blondin Eva Tuck; five sisters and one brother. He was also preceded in death by his son, Robert "Bobby" Wayne Seat. Survivors are his children, Linda Finney (Tom), Bill Seat (Mia), Susan Simmons (Mark), Catherine O'Donnell (Brian); seven grandkids, 12 great-grandkids and five great-great-grandkids. He was a graduate of John Marshall High School, class of 1954. He served in the Army and Army Reserves. He was a lifelong member of the Richmond East Moose Lodge #1947. Also, he was a lifelong member of the Masons, Manchester Lodge #14. Services were held on Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. at Highland Springs Church of Christ, 416 S. Kalmia Ave., Highland Springs, Va. Reception after, then burial at Washington Memorial Cemetery in the mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the American Cancer society in honor of dad.
