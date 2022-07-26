William Stephen HABANSKY,, Sr.

HABANSKY, William Stephen Sr., 91, went to his heavenly home July 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stephen William Habansky and Mary Chirsky Habansky. He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Virginia Ann Habansky; his children, William S. Habansky Jr. (GiGi), Lynne H. Lewis, Linda H. Cunningham (Richard) and Tish Buss (ex-son-in law, Jim Buss); stepchildren, Teresa Davis (Bill), Tina Miller (David) and William Kent Sahnow Jr. (Paula); along with his 11 loving grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, six stepgrandchildren and four stepgreat-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sister, Patricia Habansky Reyes of Mesa, Arizona; and his ex-wife, Patricia Hopper. He was born on March 23, 1931 in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He served his country by enlisting in the Army in 1953. He and his wife are members of Cool Spring Baptist Church. One of his great joys was basketball and football. He was asked to coach and mentor a basketball team at the church for several years. He loved watching members of his family participate in sporting events and he enjoyed attending and watching professional sporting games. He also enjoyed reading espionage novels, golfing, the beach and monitoring and discussing the stock market with his friend of many years, Earl. He always toasted “Nostrovia,” the English version, which simply means “to health” and “bless you.” Nostrovia, to you Bill! The families received friends from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., with service following at 3 p.m.
