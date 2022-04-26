Wilma CULLEY

CULLEY, Wilma Gibbs, 84, the widow of John Calvin, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas E. and Violet B. Gibbs; and her grandson, Jonathon Maxwell Culley. Wilma is survived by her children, J. Thomas Culley (Cindy), Mark Culley (Angel), Brian Culley (Renee) and Mary Culley Crump (Tommy); a brother, Chris Gibbs (Annette); six grandchildren, Nick Culley (Emily), Taylor Vignali (Mike), Chandler Gigliotti (Nick), Luke Culley (Naomi), Jordan Culley and Eden Culley; as well as four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, April 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery (all are welcome), followed by a 12 p.m. Celebration of Life service in the Mechanicsville Baptist Church Sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mechanicsville Baptist Church.
