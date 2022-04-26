 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wilma CULLEY

  • 0
CULLEY

CULLEY, Wilma Gibbs, 84, the widow of John Calvin, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas E. and Violet B. Gibbs; and her grandson, Jonathon Maxwell Culley. Wilma is survived by her children, J. Thomas Culley (Cindy), Mark Culley (Angel), Brian Culley (Renee) and Mary Culley Crump (Tommy); a brother, Chris Gibbs (Annette); six grandchildren, Nick Culley (Emily), Taylor Vignali (Mike), Chandler Gigliotti (Nick), Luke Culley (Naomi), Jordan Culley and Eden Culley; as well as four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, April 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery (all are welcome), followed by a 12 p.m. Celebration of Life service in the Mechanicsville Baptist Church Sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mechanicsville Baptist Church.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nellie ZAUN

Nellie ZAUN

ZAUN, Nellie Sprinkel, 82, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2022, surrounded with the love and support of her family. A native of Fincastle…

Donna FREDERICK

Donna FREDERICK

FREDERICK, Donna Eubank, 69, of Yorktown, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer, with he…

Loretta WHITT

Loretta WHITT

WHITT, Loretta Sue Arnette, 78, went to her forever home on Friday, April 8, 2022. Loretta was born on April 27, 1943, in Keokee, Virginia, a …

Grace GAMMON

Grace GAMMON

GAMMON, Grace Webb, December 28, 1922, to April 2, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband, Carroll Gammon. She was loved by her family, f…

Josephine ATKINSON

Josephine ATKINSON

ATKINSON, Josephine Powers, passed peacefully on April 14, 2022, in Henrico, Virginia. Josephine graced the earth with a pure and unconditiona…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News