Winnie SOUTHWORTH

SOUTHWORTH, Winnie Mears, died peacefully at her home in Mechanicsville, Va., on Sept. 9, 2022, at 78 years old. Winnie always provided love and support to her family and friends. Throughout her life, she advocated for the rights of people with disabilities. She sprinkled kindness and laughter wherever she went. Survivors include Richard Southworth (spouse); Teresa Parr (daughter); Mark Southworth (son); Michelle Evans (daughter); Julian Parr (son-in-law); Emma Parr (grandchild); Daniel Parr (grandchild); Rachel Parr (grandchild); Rhiannon Lutz; Charlotte Cain (sister); Buster Mears (brother); and Phyllis Boone (sister). She was preceded in death by John “Bunny” Mears (father); Mae Ellen Brown Mears (mother); and Ellen Welch (sister). Winnie is from Centerville, Md. Her biological mother died when she was young. She grew up in the home of Verna Crowl (aunt) James Crowl (uncle) and Jane Milliken (cousin). She maintained close relationships with her biological father and his second wife, Barbara Mears and her siblings. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 8 at Grayhaven Winery in Goochland, Va. Casual, nice and colorful attire is suggested. Interment will be private. Email any photos to share at her service to: chelrieevans@ gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, Winnie asked that donations be made in her honor to the scholarship fund created in her father’s memory. Donate online at www.chesapeake. edu/donate (Designation is the John E. “Bunny” Mears Scholarship Fund, In Tribute of Winnie Mears Southworth); checks made out to the Chesapeake College Foundation with the memo: “John E. ‘Bunny’ Mears,” and put a note in the envelope letting them know it’s in her memory. Mail to Chesapeake College Foundation, P.O. Box 8, Wye Mills, Md. 21679. An online guestbook is available at https:// affinityfuneralservice.com/ obituaries/winnie-mears- southworth/.
