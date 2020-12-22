Winter sports resuming Jan. 4

Officials also are exploring options to expand elementary art, physical education, and library learning opportunities, addressing some concerns expressed by parents earlier this fall.

“We are trying to work through some better options on that,” Greif said.

Parents also had requested a second elective option for middle school students, but Greif said the idea of “remixing” students didn’t seem viable, but said mini-electives would be available for “enrichment.”

Plans for the second semester are ongoing and schedules are being compiled as re-staffing and reorganizing staff continues.

Greif said one constant does, however, remain.

“What has not changed between semester one and semester two is that our health plan mitigation strategies will still be followed,” Greif said. “They are just as important on Feb. 3 as they are today: making sure we have appropriate social distancing, hand hygiene and mask wearing, and all of the other strategies we have been carrying through the fall semester.”

Superintendent Michael Gill said school officials are working overtime to adjust to meet the requests and maintain choices for parents and students.