Wittman: broadband relief could be headed to Hanover

HANOVER — First Congressional District Congressman Rob Wittman provided the Hanover County Board of Supervisors with an update on pressing issues being considered in Washington, D.C., at a meeting last week.
At the top of that list were ongoing discussions regarding COVID-19 relief and the status of several bills now being considered.
Wittman said two bills have been introduced in the U.S. House Of Representatives, but political posturing and the divisive nature of Washington politics is causing delays.
The Republican candidate said he could not support either of those bills, contending the proposals contained items not related to COVID “and the things they don’t address.”
“They become more about political messaging than getting solutions,” Wittman told the supervisors at a regular meeting last week.
The Montross resident said he is hopeful that ongoing discussions will yield results regarding the relief package.
“I think there is a bill there that can be agreed upon. I hope that will happen and there are continuing conversations between the administration, the leadership in the Senate and the House,” Wittman said.
He expects targeted legislation will be introduced in the Senate this week that addresses the Payroll Protection Act and the need for its renewal. “That will help businesses that are struggling get through this.”
In addition to the aid for struggling businesses and individuals financially impacted by the pandemic, Wittman also supports liability protection for businesses that take all required precautions but still risk culpability for those who might become infected in their place of business.
“It’s about making sure there are reasonable limitations on liability,” he said.
Wittman supports extending that liability protection to schools as they attempt to reopen and could face legal challenges related to COVID.
Regarding the ongoing budget process, Wittman said legislators continue to opt for a “kick the can down the road” approach by passing continuing resolutions to fund government operations.
“Unfortunately, this year we find ourselves operating under another continuing resolution ... so instead of getting all of these appropriation bills done by the end of the fiscal year, there’s a bill that says we are going to keep operating under the current conditions,” Wittman explained, noting that local and state governments do not have that option and must present balanced budgets annually.
The current resolution expires in mid-November, but Wittman predicts another continuing resolution will be introduced to fund government through January.
He told supervisors that a program begun with COVID relief funds that provides free lunches for all students will continue in the upcoming year. “We want to make sure those things continue,” he said.
Wittman has worked closely with local governments regarding the lack of broadband in many rural areas in the Commonwealth and across the nation.
He said COVID relief funds have enabled the emergence of tele-health efforts and provided devices for millions of school children, as well as funding for wifi hotspots for better access.
A recent spectrum auction by the FCC could result in 200,000 new connections in Virginia. Internet providers awarded these spectrums will be required to supply service equally in rural and residential areas, according to Wittman.
Legislation also has passed that requires more accurate mapping regarding internet coverage, a process that Wittman said will help officials better identify underserved areas.
Vice chair Sean Davis said those improved maps will enable Hanover to be more competitive in the broadband acquisition process.
“I think your leadership was instrumental in getting those coverage maps updated with Secretary [Sonny] Perdue and the USDA because not only was it coverage but what type of access you had. Those updates put us in a much more competitive position to be able to apply for grants and those types of things,” Davis said.
Wittman also is sponsoring legislation that will provide $500 million for localities that partner with internet providers to enhance coverage.
Wittman also has suggested that $138 billion remaining from the initial CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act be allocated for broadband improvements.
“I think that’s incredibly important for all the things we see today, whether it’s schools, whether it’s tele-health to get patients access to doctors, whether it’s businesses operating,” Wittman said. “I believe there will be more progress getting broadband to all the different corners of the First Congressional District and the State of Virginia in the next two years than we’ve seen in the past 10 years.”
In other matters, county attorney Dennis Walter presented the board’s legislative agenda for the upcoming year and requested the panel’s approval.
Many of the times contained in the agenda represent reoccurring concerns expressed in past agendas, but the item receiving the most attention made its first appearance on the list.
The proposal expressed the board’s desire for the General Assembly to consider placing safety and architectural regulations on farm buildings where more than 50 people gather.
Currently, farm buildings are exempt from building codes or safety regulations. In recent years, some farms have been used as wedding venues or other gatherings, while hunt clubs and farm organizations have traditionally used farms for their meetings on a limited basis.
“The concern from our chief building official is when you have that many folks in a place whether it be a wedding venue or a party ... we want to make sure that there’s a minimal level of safety for those in the structure,” Walter said. “We also want to make sure if our Fire/EMS go out there to help those folks that they’re not unduly putting themselves in danger.”
Some supervisors expressed a desire to push the pause button on that agenda item, and said further discussion and public input was needed.
Only five individuals responded to the proposal, and board members feared many others were unaware of the agenda item.
“If it’s a commercial endeavor, we have special exemption process , I think we can cover that. It’s a very broad statement for us to put in there (2021 legislative agenda),” Davis said. “We already have a tool in place to handle that concern for folks who are using it for commercial purposes.”
Davis suggested removing that item due to possible “unintended consequences” and refer it to the Legislative Committee for further discussion.
Ashland supervisor Faye Prichard said she understood Davis’ concerns but was not willing to eliminate the requirement but was amenable to a “reconsideration.”
Supervisor Canova Peterson also said he was not convinced that the public had ample opportunity to comment on the proposed legislative agenda item and also endorsed a reconsideration either at the committee or board level.
Supervisor Angela Kelly-Wiecek heads that committee and said she will notify the board of further discussions regarding the proposal.
Even if the item was contained on the legislative agenda, General Assembly action would be required to change the current guidelines.
County officials urged citizens who could be affected by the proposal to provide input to their supervisor.