Wittman: broadband relief could be headed to Hanover

“The concern from our chief building official is when you have that many folks in a place whether it be a wedding venue or a party ... we want to make sure that there’s a minimal level of safety for those in the structure,” Walter said. “We also want to make sure if our Fire/EMS go out there to help those folks that they’re not unduly putting themselves in danger.”

Some supervisors expressed a desire to push the pause button on that agenda item, and said further discussion and public input was needed.

Only five individuals responded to the proposal, and board members feared many others were unaware of the agenda item.

“If it’s a commercial endeavor, we have special exemption process , I think we can cover that. It’s a very broad statement for us to put in there (2021 legislative agenda),” Davis said. “We already have a tool in place to handle that concern for folks who are using it for commercial purposes.”

Davis suggested removing that item due to possible “unintended consequences” and refer it to the Legislative Committee for further discussion.

Ashland supervisor Faye Prichard said she understood Davis’ concerns but was not willing to eliminate the requirement but was amenable to a “reconsideration.”