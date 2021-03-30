 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Women’s History Month spotlights county notables
0 comments

Women’s History Month spotlights county notables

  • 0
Sheri Holman

Author and screenwriter Sheri Holman is among the Hanover County women recognized on the county’s Facebook page for the 300th Birthday Celebration.

 Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Hanover Redmon

HANOVER -- Hanover County’s Facebook page for the 300th Birthday Celebration has showcased a number of women business owners and entrepreneurs — past and present — during Women’s History Month in March and earlier this year.

Check out these fun spotlights that have already been posted in 2021, or will be posted soon, to continue the county’s milestone birthday recognition and to highlight some very impressive local ladies that hail from #HereinHanoverVA:

- Sarah Bunger, owner, Hanover Yoga

- Kelly Waldrop, executive director, The Montpelier Center for Arts & Education

- Octavia Marsh, executive director, Hanover Cares Coalition

- Dani Washington, owner, Caring Transitions of Greater Richmond

- Mary Green, Full Pocket Farm

- Sarah Chapman, EAT Kitchen & Catering

- Sheri Holman, author and screenwriter

- Jaime Fawcett, executive director, Hanover Museum of History & Culture

- Angela Kelly-Wiecek, Susan Dibble & Faye Prichard, Hanover County Board of Supervisors members

- Lillie Pearl Fearnow, founder, Mrs. Fearnow’s Delicious Brunswick Stew

“The remarkable women of Hanover have played a pivotal role in the County’s historic past starting in 1720,” said County Administrator John Budesky.

“As we look forward to the next 300 years, their leadership and creativity will ensure a bright future for Hanover County,” he added.

For information on activities related to Hanover County’s 300th birthday recognition and #HereinHanoverVA, “Like” the 300th birthday Facebook page, download the app or contact hanover300@hanovercounty.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mark Hill
News

Mark Hill

HILL, Mark. It is with great sadness that the family of Mark Hill (Edward Mark II) announces his passing after a brief illness on Wednesday, F…

News

NAACP condemns permit in Brown Grove

HANOVER – Hanover County NAACP President Patricia Hunter-Jordan issued the following statement in response to the State Water Control Board’s …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News