WOOD, Vivian L., 59, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean L. Wood. She is survived by her father, Benjamin "Tommy" Wood; her sister, Lisa Luck; her brother, Anthony Sheets (Shelley); nieces, Rachel Luck and Sandy Cannon; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Vivian graduated from Lee-Davis High in 1981. She graduated from ODU with a degree in nursing. Over her career in nursing, she worked at Retreat Hospital, Southern Health Care, Coventry Health Care and Aetna Health. In 2016, she retired with disability due to her battle with Multiple Sclerosis. During her retirement, she spent her time helping others by making pillowcases for burned children, infant bereavement gowns and bags for nursing homes. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m. Interment followed in Hanover Memorial Park.