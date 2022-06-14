 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woodrow JOHNSON

JOHNSON

JOHNSON, Woodrow L. Jr., our much loved Woody left us on Saturday, June 4, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Betty; son, David (Lisa); daughter, Karen Anderson (Robert); six grandchildren, Michael, Jon, Jami, Samantha, Katy and John Wayne; and three great-grandchildren. Woody graduated from John Marshall High School in 1954. He worked in the electrical department of Richmond Public Schools for over 42 years. He was an active member of Carlisle Ave. Baptist Church, serving as a deacon and on many committees. He will be missed by family, friends and his Boston Terrier, Chloe. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 at the Mechanicsville chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., where a service was held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10, with interment following in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carlisle Ave. Baptist Church, 2010 Carlisle Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, or the American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Md. 20852. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.

