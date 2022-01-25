Wortley HARRIS

HARRIS, Wortley Ray, 98, of Mechanicsville, exemplary father and proud DeDaddy, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Wortley was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Eloise Peters Harris; and his second wife of 16 years, Billie Skinner Harris. He is survived by his sons, David (Gloria) and Tim (Pam); his grandchildren, Shannon Blanco (Jose), Tami, Chris (Brittany) and Courtney Claud (Brandon); and great-grandson, Gabe. He is also survived by his stepchildren who graciously supported and cared for him, Linda Cumby (Bill), Jesse Skinner III (Lynne), Susan Blackburn (G. L.) and Melody Skinner Edwards. He was a graduate of John Marshall High School where he was a valuable member of the infamous "undefeated, untied and unscored on" football team. He was an honorable WWII veteran where he served in China with the Army Air Corps. Wortley worked at American Tobacco for over 30 years until retirement. He was an enthusiastic VCU Basketball fan! He began his faith journey at Northside Baptist and continued at Shalom Baptist Church as a charter member, deacon and teacher. Wortley loved Jesus and others with his whole heart by living humbly and serving his community. He leaves behind a great legacy of faith. The family would like to express their deep appreciation for the love and support given by his Shalom family, loving and faithful caregivers and the At Home Hospice team. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Shalom Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va. The family received friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Interment followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shalom Baptist Church.