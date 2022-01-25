HARRIS, Wortley Ray, 98, of Mechanicsville, exemplary father and proud DeDaddy, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. Wortley was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Eloise Peters Harris; and his second wife of 16 years, Billie Skinner Harris. He is survived by his sons, David (Gloria) and Tim (Pam); his grandchildren, Shannon Blanco (Jose), Tami, Chris (Brittany) and Courtney Claud (Brandon); and great-grandson, Gabe. He is also survived by his stepchildren who graciously supported and cared for him, Linda Cumby (Bill), Jesse Skinner III (Lynne), Susan Blackburn (G. L.) and Melody Skinner Edwards. He was a graduate of John Marshall High School where he was a valuable member of the infamous "undefeated, untied and unscored on" football team. He was an honorable WWII veteran where he served in China with the Army Air Corps. Wortley worked at American Tobacco for over 30 years until retirement. He was an enthusiastic VCU Basketball fan! He began his faith journey at Northside Baptist and continued at Shalom Baptist Church as a charter member, deacon and teacher. Wortley loved Jesus and others with his whole heart by living humbly and serving his community. He leaves behind a great legacy of faith. The family would like to express their deep appreciation for the love and support given by his Shalom family, loving and faithful caregivers and the At Home Hospice team. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Shalom Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va. The family received friends an hour prior to the service at the church. Interment followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shalom Baptist Church.
Wortley HARRIS
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
As last week’s regularly scheduled Hanover School Board meeting began, Beaverdam representative John Axselle asked that the agenda be amended …
Bowles, Linwood, John Sr., 74, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on January 14, 2022 with his family by his side. He was preceded in d…
Richmond Suburban Newspapers (RSN) is proud to announce the appointment of Christina Amano Dolan as the new editor of The Mechanicsville Local…
ASHLAND – Pamunkey Regional Library’s Ashland Branch kicked off the new year with its first ever “Instant Shakespeare” event held this month. …
A somber mood permeated the atmosphere at last week’s Hanover Board of Supervisors meeting as fellow board members and other colleagues rememb…
WAITMAN, Bonnie Jeanne, 58, of Richmond, Va., passed away on January 3, 2022. Bonnie was born in Richmond, Va., to Paul and Jene Waitman on Ma…
Hanover County’s longest serving Board of Supervisors member and Beaverdam District representative Aubrey M. “Bucky” Stanley died peacefully o…
NEELY, Richard Allen Jr., 70, of Richmond, died suddenly early Monday morning, January 10, 2022, in the comfort of his home. A kind and friend…
JENKINS, Catherine Gillette, 93, daughter of the late Lester and Leila Waldrop; and widow of the late Reverend Charles O. Jenkins Sr., passed …
BECK, Glenn Stephen, "Steve," 64, passed away at home surrounded by his family Thursday, January 6, 2022. He leaves behind his wife of 36 year…