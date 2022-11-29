BRAGG, Wray Stuart, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Nov. 20, 2022, at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Ivanhoe Bragg and Mattie Ayers Bragg; sister, Peggy Campbell; granddaughter, Ashley Bragg. He is survived by his sons, Steven Bragg (Debbie) and Michael Bragg (Sharon Morris); grandchildren, Michaela Carter (Sam) and Haden Bragg (Justine); and sister, Marie Johnson. Wray had a lifelong love of flying and airplanes. He was in the Air Force and served in the Korean War. He once flew an experimental aircraft from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean. He flew his ultralight long after retirement. His passion for flying never left him. Wray worked for Barber-Colman Company early on, then started and owned Delta T Equipment Co., a commercial heating and air conditioning company, until his retirement. He was known to be able to "fix" anything. He had a passion for dancing and telling colorful stories of his journey through life. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel where a funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, Va. 22116-7023; the Experimental Aircraft Association, 3000 Poberezny Rd. Oshkosh, Wis. 54903; or the charity of your choice.
Wray BRAGG
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Editors note: More 2022 Santa Run fire station schedules will be printed in future editions as they become available.
Hanover High School junior Jada Oakcrum has been selected as one of five Richmond Forum Scholars for the 2022-2023 season of the country’s lar…
Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity celebrated an exciting new addition to the nonprofit’s growing list of Habitat homes last week. …
Despite challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hanover’s latest annual report reveals a positive trend in economic development over th…
Local veterans were given the trip of a lifetime to Washington, D.C. last month, with the Old Dominion Honor Flight (ODHF) providing a meaning…
SHORT, David Swanson, 82, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully into Heaven November 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Da…
The Historic Wigwam has officially returned to Hanover County, carrying almost a century of stories within its restored cabin walls, a rich co…
CUSTALOW, Carl "Lone Eagle," crossed over on Oct. 24, 2022, at the age of 78. Carl "Lone Eagle" was born to the late Chief Webster, "Little Ea…
Hundreds of Hanoverians got a head start on their Christmas shopping this year at the Covenant Woods 2022 Christmas Market, which sold an arra…
On a beautiful afternoon at Pole Green Park for the Region 4B cross country Championships, the Atlee Raiders left the park with a historical p…