Wray BRAGG

BRAGG, Wray Stuart, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Nov. 20, 2022, at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Ivanhoe Bragg and Mattie Ayers Bragg; sister, Peggy Campbell; granddaughter, Ashley Bragg. He is survived by his sons, Steven Bragg (Debbie) and Michael Bragg (Sharon Morris); grandchildren, Michaela Carter (Sam) and Haden Bragg (Justine); and sister, Marie Johnson. Wray had a lifelong love of flying and airplanes. He was in the Air Force and served in the Korean War. He once flew an experimental aircraft from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean. He flew his ultralight long after retirement. His passion for flying never left him. Wray worked for Barber-Colman Company early on, then started and owned Delta T Equipment Co., a commercial heating and air conditioning company, until his retirement. He was known to be able to "fix" anything. He had a passion for dancing and telling colorful stories of his journey through life. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel where a funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, Va. 22116-7023; the Experimental Aircraft Association, 3000 Poberezny Rd. Oshkosh, Wis. 54903; or the charity of your choice.