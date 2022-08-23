Wright reflects on first year as Covenant Woods president and CEO

It’s been a year since an extensive nationwide search led to the Covenant Woods Board of Directors to hire Dr. Thom Wright as the new CEO and president of the senior living community in August 2021. In that time, Wright has brought his lifelong passion for senior care along with an extensive background in senior service to the community.

He said he knew from the age of 5 that his calling in life was to serve seniors from living with his maternal grandmother. Although they had a language barrier, they shared a “mutual language of love” from spending time together.

“My path has always included service to seniors,” Wright said. “I truly believe it is my life-purpose.”

Wright arrived in Hanover County from Connecticut with more than 20 years of experience in senior living. He served in regional and corporate positions, consulting and executive senior living management roles in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Alabama, and New Jersey while earning an MBA in healthcare administration and a PhD in organization and management.

He now serves as the third president and CEO of the Covenant Woods Mechanicsville location, although its history dates to 1883 in Richmond as the Richmond Home for Ladies.

“Covenant Woods has such a rich history and mission that draws upon our foundations of faith where anyone – residents and staff – can thrive and belong,” Wright said, reflecting on what drew him to the senior living community. “I admire the entrepreneurial spirit of the board of directors and leadership team, as well as the sense of real community and fellowship that is fostered between all stakeholders. We live our values out loud and with intention.”

According to Wright, the decision to join a “world-class organization was a perfect fit” for him and his wife, Robyn, and three children.

“To find such a community to serve in a state that my wife and I pursued for this season of life as empty nesters is a blessing,” Wright added. “Each of our young adults chose to live in Virginia to pursue graduate programs at VCU and Liberty University.”

Upon his arrival, Wright’s goals were to learn as much about Hanover County, Mechanicsville, and the Covenant Woods community as possible.

“As president and CEO, it is all about relationships, and I have spent the past year getting to know residents, the board, staff, and families in formal and informal ways,” Wright said.

Wright outlined exciting goals that he and his team have accomplished over the past year, including a partnership with a clinical service provider to expand the levels of support and services to residents living in the apartments and cottage neighborhoods. They are also currently in the process of creating a signature dementia care program and new therapeutic garden.

In addition, they have reduced their carbon footprint by limiting the use of paper for communications and have implemented technologies such as tablets, which include an online platform to communicate with residents who do not prefer paper copies. They continue to grow their homecare, hospice and therapy agencies along with their thriving Woodhouse Catering service.

“As a nonprofit, we have been intentionally building on our 140-year history of generosity and philanthropy by giving back to the community,” Wright said.

Covenant Woods has continued their community service through educational and cultural programs that are open to the local community, partnering with local agencies to address hunger in the area by providing fresh vegetables from their 5,000-square-foot community garden, and most recently, providing over 6,000 items to support a local back-to-school fundraising drive.

Looking back on his first year in the position, he said his most enjoyable endeavors have been attending regular social events for residents and staff.

“One practice in our community that binds us together is breaking bread with one another as often as we can,” he said.

He said he’s loved weekly coffee socials for staff and residents every Tuesday and Monday evening programs. One of his favorite programs is volleyball with residents in assisted living, “even though the men’s team often loses to the women’s team.”

A particularly special event for him is the community’s annual remembrance service that honors and celebrates each resident who has passed in the last 12 months.

“It is humbling to comfort the families and spouses as I hand them a keepsake rose,” Wright said.

Outside of events and programming, Wright has formed meaningful connections with residents and staff by spending time in neighborhoods, socializing and serving wherever possible.

“I adore our residents and staff, and each has made me feel welcome and part of the community… Whether it is sitting quietly with a resident, having lunch, watching our labradoodle and Chief Petting Officer, Jett Black, play, signing patriotic songs or watching the birds in the aviary, I come away with a sense of peace and joy.”

Wright reflected on what makes Covenant Woods a unique senior living community, including its array of innovative services and programs, annual staff scholarships from resident donations, and its annual Christmas Market that serves as a favorite of local Mechanicsville and Richmond artisans and residents.

Overall, he said it is the Covenant Woods mission of serving elders in the Richmond area since 1883 that truly sets it apart.

“We have been an integral part of the local community for generations and will be for many more,” Wright said.