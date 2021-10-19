Wyatt, Scott seeking 97th District seat

Editor’s note: Incumbent Del. Scott Wyatt’s responses appeared last week and challenger Stan Scott’s answers are featured in this week’s edition.
A few words about why you decided to seek or continue public service. What motivates you to serve and why are you seeking election, re-election to the General Assembly.
Scott: First and most simply, I believe that no incumbent office holder should go unchallenged. Democracy works best when voters have a clear choice.
More importantly perhaps, I spent much of my youth serving my country, and I intend to continue this commitment to service. Too many Virginians lack political power because they have little wealth or live in marginalized communities. I’m running to make sure that the wealthy and powerful can’t expand this wealth and power by taking advantage of others. The Wegman’s project in Hanover’s Brown Grove is a perfect example of the need for delegates who will listen to every constituent and support everyone in the community – however rich and well-connected they happen to be – or not be.
Central Virginia including Hanover is experiencing a lack of broadband access. How can the General Assembly assist localities in solving these issues and how would you address the problem of underserved areas?
Scott: We need to start thinking about broadband internet as a utility – like electricity, water, and sewer services. We need to make one big change to make this happen.
First, we stop grant programs that fund expansion of corporate systems and amount to taxpayer subsidies of private infrastructure. While this can help expand rural broadband, it also creates new revenue streams for corporate internet companies like Comcast at taxpayer expense.
Instead, let’s invest these funds in creating community internet service providers on the model of the Tennessee Valley Authority – which bypassed corporations to bring electricity to rural Tennessee in the 1930s. This would create revenue streams for local communities in the same way Hanover County generates revenue by providing water and sewer. This would also support economic development in the same way providing connections to public water and sewer systems promote business and residential development.
Although transportation funding has increased as regions search for alternative funding for new roads and infrastructure, it’s still the top priority in many areas. How would you increase state funds to address local transportation issues?
Scott: As a general matter, I would support increased state funding for local transportation infrastructure. This matters in rapidly developing Mechanicsville, where I live, and congestion has begun to make me think about the time I’ve spent in Arlington. But it also matters in rural Hanover and New Kent and King William, where deteriorating roads make travel to shopping, recreation, and medical facilities more and more difficult – and limits economic development.
The problem is that someone has to pay for this spending, or we have to divert from other priorities. I believe those who prosper in our system and depend most on this infrastructure for their profits should give back. So corporations, especially transportation companies that depend on good highways, should pay more for those highways than those who don’t have cars or operate commercial vehicles.
I would also consider a mileage tax on drivers that exceed a high threshold so that heavy users pay a fair share for construction and maintenance for the infrastructure they use.
With a massive influx of federal money directed at towns and localities, some are saying this is the perfect time to address long-term issues like transportation, improved broadband, stormwater management. What are your priorities for the state and local funds headed our way from Washington?
Scott: Our first priorities for using these funds should focus on mitigating the effects of the pandemic, since that was the intent. This would include helping dislocated workers, increasing pay for high-risk workers, creating education infrastructure that supports remote learning, and making public facilities like schools safer by improving air circulation and filtering systems.
Expanding broadband would of course be high on this list, since this would help address several of these core issues.
Is there an affordable housing issue in the 97th District? How would you address the lack of affordable housing and why do we hear so little about this subject?
Scott: We certainly have housing issues in the 97th District, and affordability is one of them. We don’t hear much about this issue because people who make money constructing high-cost homes and work to keep poorer families out of the county run County governments. These same officials approve zoning regulations that bring retail businesses and the associated low-wage jobs to the District – and where they do try to bring management jobs their choices destroy communities, like Brown Grove, where they’re needed most.
Some residents in the 97th District still have no running water or indoor plumbing because they cannot afford to upgrade. It’s time to fix this.
List three pressing issues facing 97th District residents and localities and how you would address those issues.
Scott: Since I’ve already touched on broadband, transportation, and housing – all three very important to quality of life for residents of the District – I’ll focus here on one issue that causes a lot of tension in our community: racism.
The 97th District generally, and Hanover County in particular, has a lot of racist history. Past leaders named schools for Confederates who committed treason in the defense of slavery in hopes of shutting out people who they didn’t think belonged. As late as last year, elected officials fought changing these names in the name of tradition and heritage – a tradition and heritage that glorifies literal ownership of human beings.
Past leaders have refused to support express bus service to downtown Richmond because this would make it easier for the people who work menial jobs in the City to move here.
Today, these same leaders and their supporters fight an honest discussion about this past in our schools and our community because they don’t want things to change.
I would address this issue by talking about it, openly and honestly, as I have throughout my campaign. Neither God nor Man will forgive until we have an honest accounting for our sins against the Almighty and each other. It’s time for that accounting.
Do you think K-12 education in Virginia is adequately funded, and how can Virginia increase the state contribution to localities for education?
Scott: No, I do not. We can increase the state contribution to localities by raising taxes on wealthy Virginians such as Glenn Youngkin, Terry McAulliffe, and Michael Bills. Their success depends on a strong education system in Virginia and they should do more to pay for it.
We also need to think about how we figure out where this money goes. We should think more about community needs than we do about property value when we determine how much state support Hanover needs in comparison to Fairfax County or Botetourt County.
This is an old system that needs a 21st Century update.
Do you support free community college for all Virginians, and why?
Scott: I support free community college for all Virginians because investing in people in ways that creates a workforce capable of meeting the needs of a 21st Century economy will provide a good return on this investment. We need to train more software, cyber, and civil engineers, health care workers, scientists, and mathematicians if we want to build an economy that can support a growing population and rapid technological change. Without this human infrastructure, American society will stagnate.
Do you support continuation of Medicaid expansion in Virginia? Why or why not?
Scott: I support further expansion of Medicaid in Virginia because health care is a human right that should not be rationed according to ability to pay. Markets will never efficiently allocate resources in the health care sector because we simply cannot put a price on medications or procedures that save a life. In fact, I would expand Medicare to cover all Americans with basic treatment and preventive health care, because it’s the morally right thing to do. This would also reduce overall health care costs and create a more just society. No one who believes people should suffer or die from treatable disease because they don’t have money can honestly call themselves pro-life.