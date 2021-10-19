Wyatt, Scott seeking 97th District seat

Is there an affordable housing issue in the 97th District? How would you address the lack of affordable housing and why do we hear so little about this subject?

Scott: We certainly have housing issues in the 97th District, and affordability is one of them. We don’t hear much about this issue because people who make money constructing high-cost homes and work to keep poorer families out of the county run County governments. These same officials approve zoning regulations that bring retail businesses and the associated low-wage jobs to the District – and where they do try to bring management jobs their choices destroy communities, like Brown Grove, where they’re needed most.

Some residents in the 97th District still have no running water or indoor plumbing because they cannot afford to upgrade. It’s time to fix this.

List three pressing issues facing 97th District residents and localities and how you would address those issues.

Scott: Since I’ve already touched on broadband, transportation, and housing – all three very important to quality of life for residents of the District – I’ll focus here on one issue that causes a lot of tension in our community: racism.