Yellow Jackets sizzle on Senior Day

On a sunny, unseasonably warm day at Randolph-Macon College, 33 seniors walked the field with their families, hoping it would not be the final time they battled on Day Field.

When the Yellow Jackets walked off the field with a 52-10 trouncing of Ferrum Saturday, they had captured their 13th Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championship, were owners of more impressive statistics and a 9-0 record, a feat only achieved by the 1968 edition of Randolph-Macon football.

Senior Andrew Ihle ran for four touchdowns, giving him 12 on the season, tying him with Thaddeus Scruggs for sixth on the all-time single season list of rushing scores in Yellow Jacket history.

Junior quarterback Drew Campanale found his favorite target, senior David Wallis, on touchdown strikes of 64 and 45 yards, completing all 10 of his pass attempts. Campanale is 27-for-27 in his last two Day Field appearances.

But in the midst of all the history being made on Senior Day, it was a junior, Silas James, who made the play that seized control of the contest.

After each team scored a touchdown on their opening drive, Ferrum began the second period with possession. On second down, quarterback Josh Luckett’s pass downfield sailed over the head of his intended receiver, and into James’ arms as he made an over-the-shoulder catch before going out of bounds for the interception.

On the very next play, Campanale played deep ball with Wallis, who grabbed the pass and easily raced to the end zone. Thus began a 28-point explosion by Randolph-Macon in the second quarter for a 35-7 halftime lead.

“That was a big play for sure,” Randolph-Macon head coach Pedro Arruza said of the James pick. “I think that gave us a huge shift in momentum. I told the guys all week that these guys are going to pose a challenge.”

But after looking sharp on their 74-yard touchdown drive to open the game, Ferrum (1-5 ODAC, 1-8) began to break apart, especially on defense, where Randolph-Macon (6-0 ODAC, 9-0) registered a season high of 563 yards of total offense.

After a Jacob Hutchinson sack on fourth down ended a Panther drive in the second, Campanale connected with Wallis for the 45-yard score. Ihle did the rest with touchdown runs of 7 and 13 yards to complete the first half scoring.

Ihle’s fourth and final touchdown run, from 12 yards, capped the opening drive of the third quarter. Brother Kyle Ihle connected on his first field goal attempt of the season from 33 yards early in the fourth. To cap the scoring, freshman Dominique Staples intercepted a Brayden Hawkins pass and raced 15 yards for a pick-six with 5:24 remaining.

“I was pretty disappointed that we didn’t come out and play a little bit better,” Arruza said of the game’s opening sequence. “I think once we got into a rhythm, we were okay.”

The positive result for Randolph-Macon, coupled with Shenandoah’s 23-7 win over Hampden-Sydney on Saturday, gave the Yellow Jackets the ODAC title, extending their mark of the most all-time conference championships. While the Yellow Jackets and Bridgewater could finish with 6-1 conference marks, Randolph-Macon holds the head-to-head tiebreaker.

There’s never been a week, perhaps, that has more to be motivated about, than this coming one.

What’s at stake Saturday when the Yellow Jackets go to Farmville for the 127th edition of “The Game” against Hampden-Sydney?

Well, how about your ninth straight win over your bitter rival? Then, add in the chance to win 10 games in a season for the first time in school history, and the fact that a victory, for an undefeated regular season, would improve Randolph-Macon’s hopes of hosting an NCAA Division III Championship First Round game on November 19.

Is that too much motivation? Arruza says no.

“Nobody is celebrating right now,” Arruza said when asked. “We’ve got a tall task ahead of us. We’re moving forward.”