BOWEN, Edward Lee, 89, of Mechanicsville, passed to his heavenly home on April 24, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife, Fay; daughters, Brenda Bowen Miller (Todd) and Maria Ann Bowen (Anna Rodriguez); grandsons, Todd Austin and Spencer Bryant Miller; sisters, Carson Hyman and Judy Trueheart; and many nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Ed was a loving husband, father and granddaddy. He was a member of Washington and Henry Masonic Lodge No. 344. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. with Masonic rites to be rendered at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 with Masonic Rites to be rendered at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, May 1 at Fairmount Christian Church, 6502 Creighton Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Masonic Home of Virginia, 500 Masonic Ln., Richmond, Va. 23223.