BRANNAN, Valerie Seward, 74, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord, surrounded by her family, Monday, April 24, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Wayne; and her sister, Mary Lambert. Valerie is survived by two children, Jamie Brannan (Cindy) and Kathy Archambault; granddaughter, Beth Thorpe (Michael); great-granddaughter, Alyssa Thorpe; and brother, Jason Seward (Ricky). She loved anything to do with the water and camping with her family. She always enjoyed the destination, but not the trip there. Valerie was a loving, caring and generous person who will be deeply missed. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 4, 2023 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 8735 Plantation Ln., Manassas, Va. 20110.