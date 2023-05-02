CURNUTT, Joanne Van Arnam, 79, was born on March 23, 1944 in Roanoke, Va., and passed away on April 20, 2023 in Mechanicsville, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Jordan Van Arnam and Sarah Ann Burnette Van Arnam. She is survived by her husband, William "Bill" C. Curnutt III; son, Stephan M. Curnutt; daughter; Pamela A. Curnutt; two granddaughters, Ciara "Brooke" Curnutt and Autumn N. Curnutt; sister, Nancy V. Swanson (Ben); brother, Robert J. Van Arnam (Sandy); and many nieces and nephews. "Grammy" was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She adored her two granddaughters, Autumn and Brooke, and loved spending time with them. Joanne has touched the lives of many people and will forever be missed. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Road. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Hanover Memorial Park, 4447 Mechanicsville Turnpike. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Network for Organ Sharing, the organization that gifted Joanne another nine years to spend with her family and friends. bennettfuneralhomes.com