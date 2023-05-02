HARLEY, Walter L. “Bubba” III, 76 of Mechanicsville, Va., joined his beloved wife in heaven, Thursday, April 27, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Karen J. Harley; his parents, Ann and Walter L. Harley Jr.; and two siblings, Patricia Harley Jones and James Harley. He is survived by his children, Wendy Hale (Randy) and Jeffrey Harley (Michelle); five grandchildren, Kayla Faulkner (Hunter), Kyle Harley, Jacob Hale, Emily Hale and Kasey Harley; two great-grandchildren, William and Adela Faulkner; and two brothers, Michael and Joseph Harley. Bubba proudly served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard. He retired from Philip Morris after 30 years of dedicated service. He was a member of the Richmond East Moose Lodge, the Central Virginia Mustang Club, The Shelby American Auto Club (SAAC), Local Union IAMAW, and a former little league coach at Mechanicsville Little League. He had a passion for restoring classic Ford muscle cars and riding Harley-Davidson Motorcycles with friends. Bubba was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather and loved spending time with his family. The family will receive friends for a visitation and classic car cruise-in from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, May 5, 2023, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with a memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. with military honors. You are welcome to bring your classic car or bike to display. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the American Alzheimer’s Foundation at https://act.alz.org.