STALNAKER, Linwood Ray, 68, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023. Lin was a long time resident of Glen Allen and graduate of Hermitage High School, born on November 7, 1954 to James “Buddy” Stalnaker and Charlotte Farmer Stalnaker. He was a lineman for almost 50 years, retiring in 2019 from the IBEW Local 70., Upon his passing, waiting to greet him in heaven were Buddy (father), Charlotte (mother) and his brother, Eddie Stalnaker. He leaves behind a daughter and son-in-law, Maggie and Ricky Reams of Powhatan; three grandchildren that he adored, Zoey, Noah and Theo; a sister-in-law who he loved dearly, Rose Stalnaker; two nephews, Tracy and Joe Stalnaker; and niece, Christina Stalnaker. He also leaves behind his first love, Sandi Perry with whom he had reconnected with in 2021, after 50 years; as well as her four children and their spouses who all loved him. There will be a service held in his honor at the Signal Hill Memorial Park in Mechanicsville, Virginia on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 11 a.m.