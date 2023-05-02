SUTTON, Thomas Earl Sr., 88 of Mechanicsville, Va., peacefully went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Beverly Bass Sutton; two sons, Thomas Jr. (June) and Timothy; six grandchildren, Kyle, Garrett (Sara Ann), Shane, Caleb, Emily and Nicole; and a great-grandson, Theodore. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with a funeral service to begin at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Refreshments will be provided in the lounge during the visitation.The family would like to offer a special thank you to Suncrest Hospice for the kindness and care Thomas received during this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Harvest Christian Fellowship building fund, 7981 Kenmore Dr., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.