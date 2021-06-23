Orange puts up a fight but Hawks take title

MECHANICSVILLE – It wasn’t a doubleheader, but it sure felt like one.
After six innings dominated by strikeouts and small ball, the bats came alive for both the Orange Hornets and Hanover Hawks in the Region 4B softball championship Wednesday evening.
A seemingly solid 2-0 lead disappeared in the top of the seventh when the Hornets, aided by a Hanover error, scored two runs to tie the title game. But the Hawks answered in kind as Jenna Currie doubled, then Alyssa Broaddus singled to bring Currie home with the winning run to capture the region crown by a 3-2 score.
“At the beginning of the game, they weren’t going after her pitches,” Currie, the Hawks’ catcher said of the Hornets’ approach to sophomore pitcher Julia Cuozzo, who registered 10 strikeouts. The approach changed when the heart of the Hornets order came to bat in the top of the seventh in do or die mode.
“They tried to hop on other pitches, and it helped them out a little bit,” Currie said. “I told (Cuozzo) to take a deep breath. She was throwing fine. Don’t overthrow. Throw like you can, and you’ll be fine.”
It was easily the biggest pressure situation this year for Cuozzo, who has been dominant in her first season of varsity high school softball. After Reese Rogers reached on the error to begin the Orange seventh, Haley Martin reached on a bunt down the first base line. Both runners advanced on a passed ball, and, suddenly, the Hornets had the tying run in scoring position.
Jachelle Mosley, who had the only hit off Cuozzo to that point, a single in the second inning, singled again. Reagan Hill’s quick return of the ball to the infield prevented Martin from scoring from second.
But Martin would eventually score on Maci Fayard’s ground out to third base. Ayla Fincham, pinch running for Mosley, reached third, representing the go ahead run.
Cuozzo induced a ground ball to shortstop Julia Mardigian by Orange pitcher Hannah Hearl, Mardigian deftly making sure Fincham wouldn’t take off for home plate before firing to Bella Pastore at first base for the second out. A Megan Fincham grounder to Pastore stranded Fincham, keeping the game tied at two apiece.
Hanover (14-0) scored its first run in the second inning thanks to a double by Hill, who later stole third, and a sacrifice fly caught down the right field line in foul territory from Currie. They added the second run in the fifth on a double by Beanie Acors, who also stole third, then scored on a sacrifice bunt from Broaddus.
Broaddus reached third, but was picked off to end the inning. She would get her chance at redemption in the seventh after Currie led off with her double.
“I look at my mentality and think, all I have to do is get a base hit. That’s all I need,” Broaddus said when asked about the clinching at-bat. “I was just thinking, drive it back side, because I wanted to advance that runner.”
Broaddus’ wish came true as the second pitch from Hearl was in perfect position for her to punch the ball into right field, just past the diving glove of second baseman Kennon Burnett. Brianna Michaels, courtesy running for Currie, flew around third and scored standing up to spark a quirky combination of relief and celebration by the Hawks.
When Broaddus reached first base, she couldn’t contain herself. She quickly turned to see if Michaels had reached home.
“I had to (look). I was like, (assistant coach) John (Mardigian), I’m not going, I’m not going,” Broaddus said with a smile.
Hanover hasn’t been this close to a state championship since capturing their lone title in 2006. With a victory at Region 4A champion Grafton Tuesday (after this edition went to press), the Hawks would have the honor of hosting the Class 4 title game Saturday.
“I think we have a really special team and I think we could win states. For me, that’s just excitement,” Currie said, echoing the sentiment of the entire team.
Rob Witham can be reached at sports@mechlocal.com.