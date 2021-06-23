Orange puts up a fight but Hawks take title

Jachelle Mosley, who had the only hit off Cuozzo to that point, a single in the second inning, singled again. Reagan Hill’s quick return of the ball to the infield prevented Martin from scoring from second.

But Martin would eventually score on Maci Fayard’s ground out to third base. Ayla Fincham, pinch running for Mosley, reached third, representing the go ahead run.

Cuozzo induced a ground ball to shortstop Julia Mardigian by Orange pitcher Hannah Hearl, Mardigian deftly making sure Fincham wouldn’t take off for home plate before firing to Bella Pastore at first base for the second out. A Megan Fincham grounder to Pastore stranded Fincham, keeping the game tied at two apiece.

Hanover (14-0) scored its first run in the second inning thanks to a double by Hill, who later stole third, and a sacrifice fly caught down the right field line in foul territory from Currie. They added the second run in the fifth on a double by Beanie Acors, who also stole third, then scored on a sacrifice bunt from Broaddus.

Broaddus reached third, but was picked off to end the inning. She would get her chance at redemption in the seventh after Currie led off with her double.